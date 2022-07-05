StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
