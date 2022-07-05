StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.