StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

