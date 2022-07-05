StockNews.com Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.85.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coty by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,961,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

