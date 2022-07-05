Storj 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.06 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Storj has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003159 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $258.82 million and approximately $52.06 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,621,912 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

