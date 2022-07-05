Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.73

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 2307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.41.
About Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
