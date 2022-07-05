Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

