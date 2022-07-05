Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.40

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 113666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

