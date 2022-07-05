Switch (ESH) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Switch (ESH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Switch has a market cap of $54,910.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Switch has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00297695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.02128849 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

