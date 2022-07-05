SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $371.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00214650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00404329 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,152,271 coins and its circulating supply is 117,713,531 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.