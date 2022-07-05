Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. 5,351,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,551. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

