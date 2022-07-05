Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.25. The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.30. Approximately 985,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,922,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

