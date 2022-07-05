Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $61.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

