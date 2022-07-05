Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $61.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.