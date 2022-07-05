Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

NYSE:GD traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.40. 15,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

