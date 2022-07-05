Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,089. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

