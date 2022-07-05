Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.