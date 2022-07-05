Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.90 and a 200-day moving average of $351.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

