Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

