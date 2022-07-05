Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 673,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.