Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.63. 5,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

