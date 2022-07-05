TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.46%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

