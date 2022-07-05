TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,575,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,889,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

TELA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 57,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.44.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

