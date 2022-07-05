Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKAGY. Barclays cut their target price on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.30 ($7.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

