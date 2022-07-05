Ternoa (CAPS) Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $364,747.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00143092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00092497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

