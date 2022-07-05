Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,580. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

