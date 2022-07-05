Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. 52,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.