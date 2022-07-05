Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 193 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $12.82 on Tuesday, hitting $230.42. 4,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,850. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

