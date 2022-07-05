Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 214 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. 6,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

