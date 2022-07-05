Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,612,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,810,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,139,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,325.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 272,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 253,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

