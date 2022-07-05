Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 749,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

