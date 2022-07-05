Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 27,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

