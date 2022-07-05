TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 662,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 470.85%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

