The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of ALL traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. 7,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

