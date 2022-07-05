The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. First Bancorp accounts for approximately 20.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME owned approximately 6.70% of First Bancorp worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The company has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.