The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

