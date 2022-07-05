The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.43.

NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average of $335.46. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

