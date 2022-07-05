The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $195.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Middleby has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

