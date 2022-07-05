The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

