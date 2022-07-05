THEKEY (TKY) Trading 0% Lower This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $575,308.42 and approximately $181,776.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

