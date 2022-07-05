Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0505 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $267.54 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00085755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00269552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00045693 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

