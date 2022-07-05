TI Trust Inc. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $126.61 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

