TI Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $221.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average is $268.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

