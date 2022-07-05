TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 199.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FE stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

