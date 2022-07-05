TI Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

