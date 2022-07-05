TI Trust Inc. Sells 569 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TI Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

