Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 81211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tilray by 22.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

