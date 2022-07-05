TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 9.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 31,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 736,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

