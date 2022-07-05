Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.54

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 122710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$790.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

