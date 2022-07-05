Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,793,520 shares.The stock last traded at $64.22 and had previously closed at $66.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

