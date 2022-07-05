Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 33.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 7,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Torrid has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

