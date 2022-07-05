Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 187,782 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

TPZ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

